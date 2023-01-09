Kevin Durant knee injury, updates, Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat, Jordan Clarkson fight with Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. highlights, video, scores, results

The Brooklyn Nets edged out the Miami Heat 102-101 on the road after a last-second Royce O’Neale putback, but a bigger story is brewing.

Nets star Kevin Durant was forced out of Monday’s game (all times AEDT) with an apparent right knee injury. They didn’t return and the severity is unknown.

Heat wing Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons with 1:05 left in the third, and fell awkwardly into Durant’s knee.

Watch an average of 9 LIVE NBA Regular Season games per week on ESPN on Kayo Sports on ESPN on Kayo Sports. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

Mon, 09 Jan Monday January 9th

Durant was down for several seconds in discomfort, before being helped to his feet. They tried to stay on the floor, and play through the pain. But the Brooklyn star turned the ball over on the next possession, and looked to be massaging his knee on defense on the ensuing trip back downcourt.

“This is worrisome if you are Brooklyn. You can see the frustration for KD, obviously hoping his is nothing serious,” YES Network’s Ian Eagle said.

“You just keep your fingers crossed this is noting that is going to cost Durant a significant period of time.”

The Nets took a timeout down 80-79 with 36.6 seconds left in the third. Durant didn’t take the court after play resumed, heading down the tunnel for evaluation and treatment. They didn’t return.

Losing Durant for any length of time would be catastrophic for Brooklyn after it improved to 26-13 overall including 18-2 over its last 20 contests – the best 20-game stretch in franchise history.

Durant went down with a knee concern. Source: FOX SPORTS

They went 5-17 when he went down with an MCL injury on his left knee last season, including dropping 11 straight. That lack of fight in his absence contributed to his offseason trade request.

Durant has enjoyed a dominant, MVP caliber season for the Nets, averaging 30 points on 56 percent shooting from the field and 93 percent from the line with 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks.

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn said post-match Durant would likely get an MRI on his knee on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets in this one with 29 points and Nic Claxton posted 13 points, 11 boards and three blocks.

Jimmy Butler had a team-high 26 points but missed the potential game-winning shot for the Heat, who have their own injury concerns after Tyler Herro went down with a non-contact incident Clutching his knee on the final possession.

-This story contained parts of Brian Lewis’ article from The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

CLARKSON EJECTED IN JAZZ LOSS

The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies were too much for the Utah Jazz at home 123-118 in a game where Jordan Clarkson sent FedExForum into a frenzy in the third quarter.

Clarkson whacked Desmond Bane on the head during a play then squared up with Jaren Jackson Jr as things got testy on court.

Bane had to be held back by teammates as he went back at Clarkson, who showed no remorse while being restrained by the referee, shouting in the direction of the Memphis bench to fire them up too including Morant.

After the officials reviewed the play, Clarkson was assessed with a flagrant foul two and ejected from the game.

The Jazz guard was booed as he was assisted off the court by a team official while taunting at the crowd and continuing to make gestures and shout out at the Grizzlies huddle.

Jackson led the Grizzlies in Morant’s absence (thigh) superbly, racking up 19 points, eight rebounds, three steals and five blocks, while Bane (24 points, four threes, six rebounds, nine assists) and Tyus Jones (21 points, six assists , four steals) also came up big.

It marked a sixth-straight win for Taylor Jenkins’ side to sit equal first in the West at 26-13.

Lauri Markknanen posted a team-high 21 points for the Jazz with eight rebounds and two blocks and Kelly Olynyk added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but the team dropped its seventh game from its last nine to fall to 220-23.

HARDEN TRIPLE-DOUBLES IN JUST 17 MINUTES

It didn’t take James Harden very long at all to bring up a triple-double in the Philadelphia 76ers’ road Clash with the Detroit Pistons – 17 minutes to be precise.

Sitting on 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists at half-time, Harden dished out a dime less than a minute into the third quarter to record the feat.

According to Sixers Stats, Harden joined Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Jason Kidd as the only players to tally 13-plus points, 10-plus assists and nine-plus assists in a half since 1996-97, while it was also the first time he’s reached such totals in a single half in his career.

It marked Harden’s 71st career triple-double, which ranks eighth in NBA history, per Sixers Stats.

Harden also passed Russell Westbrook to move into 27th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (24,005), trailing Sixers Legend Allen Iverson (24,368) in 26th place.

His performance was crucial in leading a Joel Embiid-less Philly outfit past the Pistons 123-111 including not returning in the fourth quarter after helping build an 18-point lead.

With it, the Sixers claimed their fourth win from their last five games – including going 12-3 over their last 15 contests – to improve to 24-15 overall and sit fifth in the East.

Harden finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 28 minutes, while Tyrese Maxey (23 points) and Montrezl Harrell (20 points, six rebounds, one block) also played key roles.

For Detroit, who’s NBA-worst record fell to 11-32, Killian Hayes posted a game-high 26 points with six assists and three steals, Isaiah Stewart racked up 20 points and 13 rebounds with a block and Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 points too.

The two teams will rematch in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

MAVS PULL LUKA FROM OKC CLASH

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss his team’s second end of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday due to an ankle issue.

Doncic has been on an absolute tear of late, recording his third triple-double from his last six games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

The Slovenian star admitted his status against OKC was uncertain due to the nagging ankle problem.

The Mavericks go into the game with eight wins from their last nine games to push into the Western Conference’s fourth seed.

ALL RESULTS

76ERS 123 PISTONS 111

TRAIL BLAZERS 105 RAPTORS 117

HORNETS 111 PACERS 116

NETS 102 HEAT 101

JAZZ 118 GRIZZLIES 123

TIMBERWOLVES 104 ROCKETS 96

MAVERICKS 109 THUNDER 120

CAVALIERS 112 SUNS 98

HAWKS – CLIPPERS