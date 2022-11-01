Kevin Durant Just Made NBA History

It’s Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets ended their four-game losing streak when they defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 116-109.

During the game, Kevin Durant made NBA history when he passed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list.

Durant had just recently moved into the top 20, and now he has passed Carter to place himself 19th on the list.

After the game, Durant spoke about the accomplishment.

“Every time I step on the court, it’s special,” Durant said. “I’m just Grateful that I get to showcase my skills here on the biggest stage in the NBA, and Vince Carter is the first player I watched and idolized as a kid, so it’s pretty cool to pass him up, and I’m glad I’m doing it in a Nets uniform.”

Carter also sent out a video message to Durant.

Carter: “It was a great moment for me to sit in the 19th spot for a good little while, and now to see you move on and get me out of your way as you move your way into the top ten soon, I wanted to send this message and say congratulations. We’ve had a pretty cool friendship and had some pretty cool conversations and to see this happen with you in that Nets uniform as I was once a Net, it’s a proud moment. I hope you enjoy it, I know you’re not satisfied, I know you will eclipse the top ten soon, and I hope I’m there to watch you do it; but until then, man, Congratulations once again, well deserved, keep ballin.”

The Nets will now host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night back at Barclays Center.

Kevin Garnett is the next person for Durant to pass on the list, and based on his current average of 32.0 points per contest, he will likely move into the 18th spot in the next 11 games.