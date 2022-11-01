Kevin Durant Just Made NBA History

It’s Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets ended their four-game losing streak when they defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 116-109.

During the game, Kevin Durant made NBA history when he passed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list.

Durant had just recently moved into the top 20, and now he has passed Carter to place himself 19th on the list.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button