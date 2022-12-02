“Kevin Durant is the ‘Quietest’ Volume Scorer in the NBA”: Redditor Reveals Slim Reaper Edging Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Giannis at Efficiency

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant is one of the most elite scorers the game has ever seen. Despite all the unnecessary noise surrounding the Nets organization, the 6ft 10″ forward has kept his end of the bargain, doing the heavy lifting on most nights while Joe Tsai and co-figure their way around the controversial Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant in his last 4 games: 37.8 PPG

6.0 TRB

5.8 DEG

63 FG%

95 FT% Best player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/xtROVOTGOh — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) December 1, 2022

Despite Durant’s scoring prowess, the Nets are barely above the +500 mark, given the lack of defense on the roster and Irving spending most of his time dealing with suspensions and fines, the most recent case of this being the antisemitic row that had Uncle Drew out for 8-games.

During those 8-games, the Nets held a 5-3 record, with KD averaging 28.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 6.0 APG on 53.0% shooting from the field. At the time, the franchise would undergo a significant change, promoting Jacque Vaughn to head coach after relieving Steve Nash of his duties.

Also read: 6ft 10′ Kevin Durant Equals Michael Jordan For Most 25-point Games to Start an NBA season, Still 64 Games Behind Another Legend

Recently, an NBA Redditor brought to light how Durant was one of the quietest yet most efficient scorers despite being guarded heavily by the opposition.

A breakdown of Kevin Durant’s scoring finesse.

A current top 10 scorer in the league, KD leads the Nets in points. The two-time Champion is averaging 30.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, shooting 55.3% from the field, and has a TS% of 66.5. The four-time scoring champion is making 10.7 of his 19.3 field goal attempts.

Kevin Durant is 44-for-63 from the field over his last three games. That’s 69.8%. Unbelievable consistency. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 1, 2022

Having mastered the jump shot, Durant is 53.9% from mid-range and 61.5% in the paint. In his 15th season, the former OKC superstar continues to show his craftsmanship as one of the most skilled players. Out of all the current 30-point scorers in the league, KD continues to have the highest efficiency.

Kevin Durant is the most efficient 30-point scorer in the league.

While ranked 7th in scoring currently, KD has better efficiency than top scorer Luka Doncic who is 50.5% from the field. The former OKC MVP also exceeds the likes of Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have the following FG% of 48.8%, 51.8%, and 53.3%.

Kevin Durant speaks on his hot stretch from the field of late: “I can’t get comfortable right now that I’m shooting the ball solid. I just gotta keep it going, keep preparing the right way and keep my mind in the right place” pic.twitter.com/tRIiCfmRe5 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 1, 2022

With 4-years left on his contract, it will be interesting to see if Durant is traded from the Nets, given as of today, a Championship looks far out of their reach.

Also read: “Stephen Curry Is A God But Yuta Watanabe Is Knocking Them Down”: Kevin Durant Picks Himself Over Warriors And Nets Stars