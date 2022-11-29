Kevin Durant has NBA Twitter going crazy with a 45-point explosion

Kevin Durant sent the entire NBA Twitterverse into a frenzy after his ridiculous performance on Monday night propelled the Brooklyn Nets to a crucial win over the Orlando Magic.

It’s not surprising to see Durant drain buckets at a high rate, especially since he has been considered one of the best scorers of his generation. However, what he did in the Showdown with Orlando was pure magic. Not only did KD explode for 45 points, but he did so in a highly efficient manner after going 19-of-24 from the field. While he committed six turnovers, he did more than make up for it with his seven rebounds, five assists, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Sure enough, Durant’s epic showing impressed a ton of NBA personalities, with Jamal Crawford noting that “KD is better than he’s ever been!”

“The best Hoopers still do it for the love of the game. Kevin Durant does what he does cause he loves it,” former NBA head Coach George Karl added.

Meanwhile, some fans couldn’t help but point out how Durant simply balled out using his Offensive tools to their full potential. They made just five attempts from deep–connecting three–as well as four free throws.

“Kevin Durant is putting on a hoop masterclass. No screens, no bull shit. Just cooking the shit out of anyone in front of him. Best shot creator in the NBA by far,” another fan shared.

A Twitter user added, “Kevin Durant is the Greatest basketball player on the planet. That is all.”

Elite hooper right there pic.twitter.com/b0ZOKJypuz — Jay (@JayTheGreat305) November 29, 2022

The Nets have now won two in a row and improved to 11-11 on the season. It remains to be seen if they can keep the momentum going in their favor, but with Durant’s play, there’s definitely more optimism that they can.