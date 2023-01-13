Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Free Agency’s Significance

If there’s anyone who knows the significance of free agency, it’s Kevin Durant. He’s seen himself as the hot topic of free agency numerous times, whether it was on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, or Brooklyn Nets.

In a recent interview with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Durant opened up about the significance of free agency and how the modern casual fan consumes his every move.

“The NBA has been around for so long, the regular season — for real basketball fans, they enjoy the regular season for [what it is],” Durant said. “But our league is full of casual people who enjoy basketball, but it’s not really — they don’t care for it as much, you know what I’m saying? They like to watch it as a hobby, but it’s not — there’s some people who are real fans of the game, you know what I’m saying?”

