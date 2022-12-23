Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer for Why Brooklyn Nets Aren’t Playing on Christmas

Despite being one of the best teams in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets are not playing on Christmas – Kevin Durant knows the reason why.

Durant gave a very lighthearted answer as to the reason why the Nets aren’t playing the Knicks on Christmas and the answer is simple, it’s his own fault.

“I’m probably responsible for us not playing on Christmas,” Durant said with a slight smile. “What went on this summer, but hey, it is what it is. We’re playing on the 26th and that’s close enough.”

While Durant’s teammates could be mad about not playing on Christmas, the more important thing is that the team is clicking and winning right now. For as much anger as the Nets could have towards Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over their remarks, they’re also a huge reason why the Brooklyn Nets are succeeding as much as they are now.

What’s important for the Brooklyn Nets is keeping their winning streak going against two tough upcoming teams – the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Winning against these two teams would not only solidify the Nets in the standings but also start making people realize that they’re in the upper echelon of teams. As it stands, the Brooklyn Nets are only 2.5 games away from the first seed, with only the Celtics, Bucks, and Cavaliers ahead of them. Forget Christmas, the most important games are on the 23rd and 26th.

