Kevin Durant Gets Incredibly Honest About Teams Tanking For Victor Wembanyama

There is almost zero question who will go first overall in the next NBA draft. French superstar Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to be the top pick, and for good reason. The NBA has never seen a player like Wembanyama, and whatever team has the opportunity to select him will be immediately adding a franchise player.

Because of the hype around Wembanyama, there may be a greater emphasis on tanking this season than ever before. Teams with little to no chance at making the Playoffs feel they would be better off gunning for the top pick than reducing their odds by picking up a few extra meaningless wins.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button