Kevin Durant Fires Back At Fan Saying He’s ‘Messing With The Future Generation Of NBA Players’: “Blame KD And Kyrie”

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is set to play at least one more season with the Brooklyn Nets after a tumultuous offseason where he requested and then withdrew a trade request. The player has been going through ups and downs during his tenure with the Nets, struggling to have a deep playoff run at Barclays Center.

This summer wasn’t an easy one for KD, as he tried to leave the team, but nobody was willing to give in to the Nets’ demands, which ultimately led to the franchise moving forward with KD looking like a serious Championship candidate now.

As usual, Durant was heavily criticized for this decision, with many people calling him out for pulling the same move he did in Oklahoma City, joining a 73-win Golden State Warriors team in 2016. Many fans have gone off on KD for this, but the player is always ready to clap back.

Kevin Durant Replies To A Fan Saying He’s Hurting The Future Of Future NBA Players

Twitter has become his favorite social media to engage in back and forths with fans, sometimes trolling them and others really unleashing all his power to destroy them. On Sunday, KD was called out by somebody who said he’s ‘messing up with the future generation of NBA players’ thanks to his antics.

@KDTrey5 definitely Messing with the future generation of NBA players. All the shenanigans Kyrie and KD have demanded the Nets do and then he wants out right after signing will all affect the next CBA.

Instead of getting all serious about this, he sarcastically replied with two hashtags to encourage people to blame him for whatever decision NBA owners can make in the future.

“#blamekd and #kyrie,” Durant quoted-tweeted.

Durant isn’t taking anything from anyone. Ever since he left the Thunder, things have changed for him, and fans are always ready to blast him. They won’t stay quiet and will fire back, a situation that’s been happening for six years now.

This is another example that he’s not a fan favorite, and whoever has the chance to call him out will take it. He will be ready to reply, and even if you think he’s right or not, KD won’t stop doing this. He’s happy with the decisions he’s made and now will try to show the world that he’s moved on from this summer’s Fiasco and will do everything to help the Nets win that elusive championship.

Next

Former NBA Big Man Scot Pollard Tells Kevin Durant To “Shut Up And Dribble”: “I Heard That He Said He Wanted To Fire The GM And The Coach… You Just Got $190 Million Or Whatever.”

Shaquille O’Neal Says Kevin Durant’s Career Is A Failure Outside Of The Golden State Warriors

Ben Simmons Laughs After Getting Booed When Showed On A Big Screen At The US Open