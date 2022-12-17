Kevin Durant Doubts He’ll Finish Career in Spain Despite 2019 Statement

In 2019, Nets forward Kevin Durant went on Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? show and proclaimed that he would like to play in Europe before his career is over. Specifically, he said he wanted to play for FC Barcelona.

“I really want to play overseas my last season,” Durant said at the time, via Nets Daily. “At Barcelona. I would, one of these days. That’s the second-best league in the world. EuroLeague games look fun. I don’t know for a fact if I’ll do it, it’s just me sitting on a couch, dreaming but it would be cool to experience it.”

Well, on Friday, Durant was asked about whether he still kept that same desire, and the veteran forward walked it back a bit.

