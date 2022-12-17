Kevin Durant defers to ex-Duke basketball guard for buzzer-beater

The Brooklyn Nets (18-12) are on fire, to the tune of a league-best 9-1 mark across their last 10 games. And following Friday night’s 119-116 road win over the Toronto Raptors, decided by a buzzer-beating three from 2010-11 Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving, they have risen to No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

Speaking of Irving’s stepback 3-point splash from the top of the key, it sounds like that’s what fellow Brooklyn star Kevin Durant envisioned during the timeout with 8.0 seconds to play. Durant told the press afterwards that he recommended to Nets head Coach Jacque Vaughn for Irving to get the ball.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button