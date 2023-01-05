Kevin Durant Can Make NBA History On Friday Night

It’s Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 121-112 to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois (the loss snapped a 12-game winning streak).

12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant finished his night with 44 points, four rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of playing time.

He now has 26,634 career points, which means he is only 35 away from passing Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins to move into 14th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Wilkins scored 26,668 points over his 15-year career (he played 1,074 games).

Durant will play his 977th game on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.

On the season, the former Texas star is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest (on 56.8% shooting from the field) in 37 games.

After starting out 1-5, the Nets have gone 24-8 over the last 32 games, which gives them a 25-13 record.

They are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only one game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Durant is in his third season playing for the Nets, but they have only won just one playoff series during that span.

However, this is arguably the best the team has looked during his tenure in Brooklyn.

The 2014 MVP has career averages of 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest (he has played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Nets).