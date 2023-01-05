Kevin Durant Can Make NBA History On Friday Night

It’s Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 121-112 to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois (the loss snapped a 12-game winning streak).

12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant finished his night with 44 points, four rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of playing time.

