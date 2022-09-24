Kevin Durant appears to have taken being ranked NBA’s eighth-best player personally

With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, ESPN decided to roll out its list of the top 100 players in the league. One of the more surprising rankings was Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant coming in at eighth on the list. Many people were confused with how Durant could be that low, including Durant himself.

Durant, being the active Twitter user he is, took to the app to throw shade at ESPN’s list. He tweeted a picture of the lyrics from a song called “Uncle Bun” by rapper Benny the Butcher that appears to hint at Durant believing he should be included in the top five of the list. Take a look below:

It appears Kevin Durant is not too thrilled about being the 8th best player in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/6FTNuhpY8t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 24, 2022

Coming in directly ahead of Durant was Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Tatum got a lot of praise for sweeping Durant and the Nets out of the Playoffs and leading the Celtics all the way to the Finals, while James got credit for the Lakers limited success last season and keeping them afloat for as long as he did.

You can make a case that Durant belongs ahead of both of these guys for dragging a beat up Nets Squad to the Playoffs in the first place. He could even gain entry into the top five by coming in ahead of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, although it seemed unlikely given that Curry led the Warriors to their fourth title in the past eight years last season.

Either way, it doesn’t look like Durant is too happy, and it will surely add fuel to the fire for him as he looks to prove himself to the NBA after a Rocky offseason with the Nets. With the added motivation he now has, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Kevin Durant move up this list when ESPN puts it out this time next year.