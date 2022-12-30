Kevin Durant and LeBron James Share Hilarious Interaction

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are not only two of the Greatest players of this generation, but they are two of the Greatest all-time. The two superstars have had some legendary battles over the years, facing off three separate times in the NBA Finals, with James winning the first matchup and Durant taking the next two.

Since their last meeting in the NBA Finals, Durant and James have not crossed paths much on the court, with injuries to both players limiting their opportunities to face off. That said, the two Legends still share a high level of respect for each other, and will certainly cross paths again at some point.

Following a viral Tweet that showed LeBron James scoring a bucket against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas, James and Durant had a hilarious interaction with one another. The original Tweet, which Durant quoted Tweeted, joked about James pretending to be tired before making his move to the basket. James then shared this response to Durant’s Tweet:

NBA Christmas Day matchups always bring out some great basketball, and this year they produced some great Twitter interactions as well. While the Lakers lost to Dallas, it was another solid showing for James, who continues to look elite even this late into his career.

Scroll to Continue

Both still playing at a high level, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the greatest to ever do it.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back