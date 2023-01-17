Kevin Álvarez rejects Club América’s offer

Club América is in search of a right-back to complete their roster for the Clausura 2023 campaign and are keen to sign Kevin Álvarez during the transfer window. The Eagles are aware of that Pachuca is interested in their striker Federico Viñas and they wanted to include Álvarez in the deal.

Álvarez will remain with Pachuca for now

Unfortunately for América, the 24-year-old told Pachuca that he has no interest in leaving because his goal is to play in Europe. The 24-year-old, who had a breakout performance with Mexico during the World Cup, is following in the footsteps of Luis Chávez, another player from Pachuca who declined the offer to join Monterrey because of his desire to play in Europe.

According to Fox Sports, Club America also stopped Pursuing the Mexican international because Pachuca has put a $10 million price tag on him. A sum that the Eagles are not willing to pay for Álvarez and for that reason he will remain with Pachuca during the Clausura 2023 while hoping he can find a European club in the summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Álvarez is valued at $6 millionthe highest value during his career so far – much of that is down to his participation at the World Cup. The defender has made two appearances, both as a starter, with Pachuca during the Clausura 2023, scoring one goal.