Kevics Golf Academy provides golf instruction for all ages in Keller

Kevin Kretovics said his original reason to enroll at the Golf Academy of America was to improve his golf game and see where he could go with the sport professionally. Along the way, he discovered he had a propensity for teaching.

“Being able to help someone hit a golf ball and see the smile on their face when it happens is the motivating factor as to why I went towards teaching,” Kretovics said.

He graduated in 2009 from the GAA with an associate degree, which included instructor, operations and club fitter certifications. He held a variety of golf instructor positions over the years and in 2013 launched his own business, Kevics Golf Academy.

He started out as an independent contractor, and in 2019 he opened an indoor facility where he offers private instruction, group coaching, junior academy, Clinics and more. There is a second location at the Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Hotel & Golf Club at Champion Circle.

In addition to Kretovics, there are two other golf coaches teaching students of varying ages and skill levels: Brothers Jordan and Josh Fronabarger, who are natives of Missouri. Prospective clients participate in a free consultation where students learn the value of what they will receive, and coaches assess where students are in areas, such as skill level and golf knowledge.

“We are a niche golf facility. We want players who want to get better and be in a program with us for a long-term period,” Kretovics said. “We are not a band-aid golf academy.”

Kretovics specializes in teaching students who aspire to play at the college level and perhaps professionally.

“It’s fun for me to see them be successful, get recruited to college and sign that commitment,” he said.

He said he is invested in the success of all his students.

“You are our brand on the golf course,” they said. “If you play golf somewhere, and you’re really bad and someone says you should take lessons, and you say, ‘I take Lessons at Kevics’—that’s not good for me.”

Kevics’ coaches play rounds at the golf course with their students.

“We (coaches) all shoot pretty low scores … under par every time we play golf,” Kretovics said. “When we explain to them this is how it is done it gives us a step above other instructors.”

Top requested services

Junior golf academy: A group session and occurs year-round. Students ages 7-14 meet every week for class. $250/month

Adults get Results: A program that guarantees lower scores for adults. Sessions include on-course play. Pricing is available after free consultations.

Top five things students want to improve

•Increase driver distance and accuracy

•Iron ball striking consistency

• Pitching distance using wedges

•Chipping to within 3 feet of the hole

•Lowering Handicap

Kevics Golf Academy. 133 Sports Parkway, Ste. D, Keller. 440-258-6672. www.kevics.com. Hours: by appointment only.