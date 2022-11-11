Kester Inks Nijenhuis to 2023-24 Women’s Golf Roster

Women’s Golf | November 10

DeKALB, Ill. – Head Northern Illinois University Women’s Golf Coach Kim Kester announced the signing of Eva Nijenhuis to the 2023-24 roster Thursday.

“We are really excited to sign Eva! She brings a lot of tournament experience to the roster and has had great success on the Dutch national team,” said Kester.

Nijenhuis, originally from Heiloo, Netherlands, has established herself as one of the best Amateur Golfers in the country. She started playing golf at 4-years-old, played in national tournaments at 10-years-old, and began competing for the Netherlands’ national team at 12-years-old.

Recently in 2022, Nijenhuis finished top-3 at the U22 Dutch Championships and participated in the European Girls’ Team Championships. The year prior, she finished second at the 2021 U22 Dutch National Matchplay Championships. In 2020, Nijenhuis took home a third-place finish at both the European Girls Team Championship and Liechtenstein Open. In the same year, she tied for ninth at the European Young Masters and finished fourth at the U18 Dutch Championships.

Her home course, Golfclub Houtrak, sits just Northeast of Amsterdam and is ranked the 21stSt best golf course in the Netherlands by top100golfcourses.com. She’s trained under the direction of Floris Vos, a certified PGA-A golf professional and mental Coach who works with some of the best Dutch golfers.

“Not only is she a great athlete, but we know she will succeed in the classroom. We are excited to have her as part of the Huskie family.”