KESLER-HAYDEN DELIGHTED WITH FIRST CHAMP GOAL! – News

Kaine Kesler-Hayden was happy that his first Sky Bet Championship goal could give Town fans some late Christmas cheer in our 2-1 win at Preston North End.

The 20-year-old showed great energy to get up the pitch and convert Jack Rudoni’s 85th minute cross to grab all three points for the Terriers, contorting his body to divert the ball past goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

After the game, he explained: “I’m delighted! It’s been a long time coming, even in this game. I had a few opportunities in the first half and one in the second, and to score my first Championship goal is a proud moment for me.

“I think the first goal was a relief and a confidence-boost to the whole team really. We haven’t been finding the net as much as we’d like in recent times, so to be able to score two today in a hard game against Preston, we’re delighted with that. We’ll take the three points.

“Preston are a tough team. They’ll beat a lot of teams in this league. We’ve put in performances over the last few weeks without finding the result, but today we deserved it.”

Like the rest of the Squad and the staff, Kaine is now determined to back this result up when Rotherham United visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday 29 December.

He continued: “We take each game as it comes, one at a time, and we always show the opposition respect. However, if we play like we did in the second half today, I think loads of teams will have a problem with us.”

Kaine reserved his final words for the traveling support at Deepdale, who he knows are owed some good results after a difficult first half of the campaign.

“Obviously they deserve it. It’s never good when the team you support isn’t winning games, so to get that, just after Christmas, I think they’ll be delighted! Loads of them traveled here, and we’re thankful for that.”

