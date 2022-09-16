Kernel boys golf takes fifth at home meet – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Noah Larson’s top round of the season helped Mitchell earn a fifth-place finish on Friday at the Kernels’ home boys golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Course.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman finished 1-under-par as a team, shooting 287 for the team title. Harrisburg was second with a score of 298, followed by Watertown at 306, Sioux Falls Jefferson at 309 and Mitchell at 312. It was Mitchell’s second-best team score of the season, only behind the 306 score at the Pierre Invitational on Aug. 23.

With the tournament serving as a state Championship venue preview for the Class AA state meet on Oct. 3-4, the meet had 115 golfers and participants from 21 teams, serving as the largest meet on the Kernels’ schedule this season. Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Jack Hilgenberg and O’Gorman’s Liam Sarmiento each shot 3-under-par rounds of 69, with Hilgenberg winning in a playoff on the second hole. In his 18-hole round, Hilgenberg had six birdies and started on the 12th hole, finishing with five birdies over the course of his final eight holes.

Larson had four birdies in his round, including three on the front nine at the par-4 No. 2 holes, the par-5 No. 5 holes and par-3 No. 7 to card a 37 on that side of the course, and finished in a tie for 12th place. Lincoln Bates shot a round of 77 to tie for 17th place, including four birdies on the back nine, with three birdies in a row on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes. Asher Dannenbring carded a 79 to finish in a tie for 26th place and Jager Juracek had a round of 81 to close out the Kernels’ scorers in a tie for 37th. Marshall Widstrom had an 85 and Jackson Childs shot an 86 to round out Mitchell’s varsity players.

Mitchell also had a number of junior varsity players competing Friday, led by Brady Reiners’ round of 85, and Matthew Mauszycki’s round of 87. Other Kernel rounds included Carter McCormick (92), Dawson Adams (93), Everett Morrison (93), Jordan Meyerink (94), Sam Titze (95), Blake Brosz (96), Tyler Christensen (96) and Canon Moller (97).

Other Golfers to finish under par included Watertown’s Jake Olson, who shot a 2-under-70, along with Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott and Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Andy Noble each shooting 1-under-71s.

Mitchell is back in action on Sept. 20 at the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course before the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Pierre.