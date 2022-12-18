Kermit Davis Analyzes Ole Miss Basketball’s Home Win Over Temple

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels got back in the win column on Saturday night when they knocked off the Temple Owls at the SJB Pavilion.

Head Coach Kermit Davis noted some of the more impressive wins that Temple has put up this season, including games over Villanova and Rutgers. In short, the Rebel Coach was happy to pull out the win this weekend.

“Temple has had good wins,” Davis said. “They spread you out. I thought in the first half, Temple came out and played really hard, but we had so many balls at the rim. We had looks that we liked, but we kept defending.

