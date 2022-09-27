Kerber sets main goal on return after pregnancy: “One aim is the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris”

Angelique Kerber is currently out of action because the German player is expecting her first child, but she is already looking ahead to returning to tennis.

Kerber’s final tennis engagement came at the US Open but she wasn’t an active player but rather sitting behind a mic. Asked about her experience commenting on the event instead of playing, Kerber said:

“It was very interesting and lots of fun. Tennis is my passion, my big love. I’ve been involved in the game for many years now. I know the players which is a real advantage. I know what’s going on in their Minds , how they prepare for a match. I hope I was able to give the viewers some interesting insights.”

Asked about her plans moving forward in tennis, Kerber highlighted the 2024 Olympics as one of her goals:





‟One aim is the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. I’d really like to play there. I took part in the Games in London and Rio de Janeiro and it’s something special playing for one’s country at such a momentous event. I’d love to have the feeling once again. There’s quite a bit of time until then so I’m not under any pressure.”

When asked about other goals, Kerber said:

“There are various projects that are important for me. One is my autobiography that is set to be published in November. I’ve invested a lot of time in it and have thought a lot about what I want to let the people in on, which messages I want to give young players starting out in the game. It was a very Intensive and very emotional preoccupying myself with my life and my career. I hope I can give many people some Pleasure with it.”