Kerala literature festival to start from January 12

The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), one of Asia’s largest literature festivals, will be held at Kozhikode beach from January 12 to 15. The festival, which is supported by Kerala government, will have over 400 eminent speakers including Nobel laureates, Jnanpith winners, Oscar winners, Booker Prize recipients, film and theater personalities, media personalities and celebrities from diverse backgrounds.

The four-day-long event will witness sessions and discussions on aspects of science and technology, art, cinema, politics, music, environment, literature, Pandemic & its impacts, health, art, travel and tourism, gender, economy, history and politics and various facets that shape human consciousness, a press release stated.

Renowned personalities such as Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, political leaders Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Palanivel Thiagarajan, authors William Dalrymple, Geethanjali Shree, Wendy Doniger, Sudha Murthy, Capt GR Gopinath and Arundhati Roy, actor Prakash Raj etc are some of the invitees for the event.

KLF will also mark the presence of invitees from Turkey, Spain, USA, Britain, Israel, New Zealand, the Middle East, and other parts of the world, the release added.

Fireside chats at night, music concerts, and classical, theater, and performing artists will make up the entertainment quotient at the festival.