Kerala Literature Festival To Be Held From Jan 12 15 At Kozhikode Beach

From January 12 to 15, The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), one of Asia’s largest literature festivals, will be held at Kozhikode beach. The festival is supported by the state government and promoted by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation.

The festival will be directed by poet and critic K. Sachidanandan, and speakers will include Nobel laureates, Jnanpith winners, Oscar winners, Booker Prize recipients, actors from theater and film, artists, designers, and diplomats.

KLF is a four-day festival that is a staple of the local tourism calendar, drawing visitors from all around India and beyond. KLF, which attracts more than 3 lakh visitors overall, blends literary and popular cultures.

The sixth edition will have over 400 speakers including the likes of Jeffrey Archer, Nastasia Cheyenne Olivier, Abhijit Banerjee, Ada Yonath, Arundhati Roy, Francesc Miralles, Orhan Pamuk, Geethanjali Shree, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Sanjeev Sanyal, Wendy Doniger, Ramachandra Guha, Piyush Pandey, Shashi Tharoor, MT Vasudevan Nair, Shobhaa De, Prakash Raj, Manu S. Pillai, Kapil Sibal, Faizal Kottikollon, Sudha Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Capt GR Gopinath, Meghnad Desai, Tushar Usha Uthup, Yoko Ogawa, Emily Perkins, Gandhi , Remo Fernandes, Jerry Pinto, and P. Sai Nath among others.

The sessions at KLF are designed to map literature through discussions on topics such as gender, economy, culture genomics, history & politics, science & technology, art, cinema, politics, music, environment, literature, the Pandemic & its effects, business & entrepreneurship, health, art & leisure, travel & tourism, and various aspects that affect human consciousness. The festival’s entertainment will include evening fireside discussions, musical performances, and performances by classical, theatrical, and performing artists.