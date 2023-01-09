Kerala Literature Festival is back

After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions, the Kerala Literature Festival is returning to the shores of Kozhikode from 12-15 January. The festival typically sees a footfall of over three lakh attendees, with talks, debates and open forums that explore literature through varied lenses, including technology, the environment, business, health, art, travel, gender, economy, history and politics. Here’s what to expect at the sixth edition of KLF.

Who are the speakers?

This year, 400 speakers from 12 countries are expected to attend the event. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, singer Usha Uthup, author Sudha Murthy and Hindi-language novelist and International Booker Prize-winner Geetanjali Shree will be a part of the Inaugural Ceremony on 12 January. There’s something for everyone at the festival, here’s a little peek.

For the mystery-lovers: Novelist Jeffrey Archer will be speaking about the Essence of a thick plot

For the foodies: Krish Ashok will be talking about the fascinating 2.5 billion year history of the chicken curry

For the movie buffs: Actor and politician Kamal Haasan, whose Tamil-language action thriller Vikram topped the charts in 2022, will be speaking about cinema on 15 January

For the history nerds: Manu S Pillai will be in conversation with Anjana Sankar about Indian history through the eyes of peasants, courtesans and maharajas, and Rana Safvi will talk to Pillai about the Mughal Empire in India

For the storytellers: Sudha Murthy will be talking about the magic of lost stories, Japanese Writer Yōko Ogawa will talk about her book The Memory Police and Yuval Noah Harari will speak to Faye D’souza about the human race.

For the rock and pop enthusiasts: Srishti Jha and Anjana Sankar will be in conversation with the queen of Indian pop Usha Uthup on 13 January, which will be followed by a pop music performance. On the same day, there will also be a discussion about rock & roll with singer Remo Fernandes

For the Economics and Sociology grads: Indian-American Economist Abhijit Banerjee has a session on Rethinking poverty, Shashi Tharoor will be talking about Ambedkar, historian Ramchandra Guha will talk about democracy, journalist Rukmini S and author Nilakantan RS will talk about data and modern India and more.

What’s happening beyond the talks?

Expect Carnatic concerts and performances by progressive rock bands as well as Kathakali, Classical and Flamenco dance performances, puppet shows, Theater and more.

Where will the festival take place?

All programs will take place in six venues spread across Kozhikode beach—Thoolika, Mango, Ezhuthola, Aksharam, Vakku and Katha.

Is the festival suitable for kids?

Yes it is. While kids may not enjoy the discussions and talks, there will be a children’s festival at the Mango venue which will include activities like storytelling, comic-making, painting, creating illustrations and creative writing.

Find out more about KLF 2023 and register here