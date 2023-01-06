Kerala Literature Festival from January 12- The New Indian Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), one of the largest literary events in Asia, will be held at Kozhikode beach from January 12 to 15. Internationally acclaimed personalities, including Nobel Prize winners, Booker Prize-winning writers, political leaders, historians, journalists, film and theater personalities, diplomats and literary luminaries, will participate in the literary fest. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the four-day event.

Participation of over 40,000 delegates is expected this year. KLF will also get its app this season. Apart from the basic features, such as viewing schedules and speakers list, the app will enable the users to register for the literature festival, get its updates and news and run contests. Nearly 400 speakers from 12 countries are expected to attend the event, to be held at six venues across Kozhikode.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, 2022 Booker Prize Winner Shehan Karunatilaka, International Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree, Noble Laureates Ada Yonath and Abhijit Banerjee, American Indologist Wendy Doniger, advertising professional Piyush Pandey, Writers Jeffrey Archer, Francesc Miralles, Shobhaa De, Tushar Gandhi, MT Vasudevan Nair, Jerry Pinto, Shashi Tharoor, T Padmanabhan, K Satchidanandan, M Mukundan, KR Meera and Sudha Murthy are few of the many speakers of the event.