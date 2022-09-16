Keon Ellis’ Top 5 Career College Games

Originally going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sacramento added the two-way versatile wing, Keon Ellis, in free agency.

Through the exhibition season, the Alabama product’s play caught the eye of Summer League head Coach Jordi Fernandez, who stated in a post-game interview, “I know he scored, but Keon’s impact defensively is really impressive.”

In advance of the tip-off to the regular season next month, we take a look back at Keon’s five best games during his two college seasons with the Crimson Tide to give Kings fans an idea of ​​what to expect when he suits up for the purple and black this upcoming season.

Alabama @ Kentucky – February 19, 2022

Although the game swayed in the Kentucky Wildcats’ favor by the end of the half and eventually the game, Keon Ellis finished with a career-high 28 points and a career-high seven three-pointers made. On the defensive end, the Alabama guard finished the night with a career-high five steals.

Alabama vs. South Dakota State – November 12, 2021

A string of runs allowed the Crimson Tide to defeat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. A key part of those runs? Keon Ellis. The two-way guard cleaned the glass to the tune of a career-high 13 rebounds (five Offensive, eight Defensive) in the win.

Alabama vs. Tennessee – December 29, 2021

Aside from his defensive abilities, Keon’s ability to create opportunities for others shone in a match against Tennessee. Ellis set a career-high with five assists to help teammates Gurley and Quinerly score a team-high 20 and 18 points, respectively. In a close match, the Tide were able to defeat the Volunteers (73-68) thanks to a well-timed three-pointer with less than a minute to go in the second half.

Alabama vs. Arkansas – February 12, 2022

Every possession counts. While it wasn’t a high-scoring night for Keon Ellis, he provided for the Tide on the defensive end with a career-high three blocks. The game was in the Razorback’s favor for most of the night until the last minutes of the second half, where Bama was able to come out with the win (68-67), snapping Arkansas’s nine-game winning streak.

Alabama vs. Florida – January 5, 2021