Keon Coleman will not play basketball this season

The days of Keon Coleman as a dual-sport athlete at Michigan State appear to be over, at least for now.

After completing his sophomore season with the football team, Coleman joined the basketball team for Friday night’s final nonconference game against Buffalo, a move that seemed to indicate he would spend the rest of the season with the basketball team, just as he did last season when he played with both teams as a freshman.

But on Tuesday afternoon, hours before Michigan State hosted Nebraska in its return to Big Ten action, Spartans basketball Coach Tom Izzo announced Coleman would, in fact, not play basketball this season.

“Keon Coleman and I spoke at length this week and we came to the joint decision that it would be best for him to focus on his football career and not join the basketball team at this time,” Izzo said in a statement. “Keon had a great football season and it’s in his best interests to take the next few months to get ready for spring football, while also taking care of his academic obligations.”

Last season, Coleman joined the basketball team in January after the football team defeated Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. With the basketball team, Coleman appeared in six games and scored five points in a span of 10 minutes.

This year, Coleman earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading Coach Mel Tucker’s football team with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

Coleman suffered a groin injury in the final game against Penn State and had been nursing that injury before he joined the basketball team on Dec. 26 when the team returned from Christmas break. They practiced with the team then dressed against Buffalo but did not play.

“I can’t thank Mel Tucker enough for his support of Keon and our basketball program,” Izzo said. “We recruited Keon together for both sports, and Mel was behind him trying to be a part of both programs. I love Keon and have such great admiration for him, but I also want what is best for him and his future. I’m glad we agreed that this was the best plan of action moving forward.”

