Keon Coleman will not play basketball this season

The days of Keon Coleman as a dual-sport athlete at Michigan State appear to be over, at least for now.

After completing his sophomore season with the football team, Coleman joined the basketball team for Friday night’s final nonconference game against Buffalo, a move that seemed to indicate he would spend the rest of the season with the basketball team, just as he did last season when he played with both teams as a freshman.

Keon Coleman will not play basketball this season

But on Tuesday afternoon, hours before Michigan State hosted Nebraska in its return to Big Ten action, Spartans basketball Coach Tom Izzo announced Coleman would, in fact, not play basketball this season.

“Keon Coleman and I spoke at length this week and we came to the joint decision that it would be best for him to focus on his football career and not join the basketball team at this time,” Izzo said in a statement. “Keon had a great football season and it’s in his best interests to take the next few months to get ready for spring football, while also taking care of his academic obligations.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button