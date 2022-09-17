Kenyan teams register mixed results as regional games begin

Kamusinga (white) from western in action against Dagoreti from Nairobi during the National Secondary school games at Nakuru High school.[Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

Kenya’s Moi Girls Kamusinga flew the country’s flag high after they started their girls’ handball title defense strongly in their opening match of the 2022 East Africa Secondary Schools Games in Arusha, Tanzania.

Kamusinga, who defeated Kirandich in an all-Kenyan final in 2019, proved they have made Strides in the sport after they defeated Tanzania’s Katoro 34-22 after leading 16-6 at the breather yesterday.

The Kenyans, who arrived in Arusha on Thursday night after over 12 hours on the road from Nakuru, did not disappoint in the match.

The winners started the match strongly and were all over the pitch exhibiting faster and stronger moves as they constantly overpowered their opponents.

After the impressive start, Kamusinga are targeting their second consecutive title. In another handball match, Kizunguru of Rwanda narrowly beat Uganda’s Kibuli 19-17 in a closely contested match that could have gone either way.

In girls’ football, Kenyan side Dagoretti Mixed School also managed to hold Alliance of Tanzania to a 1-1 draw with a promise of improving in their second match.

National girls’ 5×5 basketball Champions Kaya Tiwi made a false start after they were beaten 52-39 by Uganda’s Buddo. Tiwi’s Captain Babra Diana who has Landed a Scholarship in the US was outstanding for the Kwale based side. Tiwi beat Buruburu 44-43 to win Bronze in 2019.

Uganda’s Noa Girls who beat their compatriots St Mary’s Kitende in the 2019 final are back to defend the title.

In girls’ 3×3 basketball, St Mary’s Kitende of Uganda showed little respect to Kenya’s Buruburu Girls after they hammered them 21-6 in the opening match.

In boys’ football, Kenya’s Champions Ebwali were handed a 1-0 beating by Tanzania’s Katoro.

In another boys’ football match, Uganda’s Kibuli made a strong statement after they beat St Andrew 1-0 in an all-Ugandan affair at Sheikh Abeid Karume. Stadium.

Uganda is the reigning overall Defending Champions having overcome their perennial rivals Kenya in the 2019 event in Arusha with 11 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze. Kenya had 10 gold, 11 silver and six bronze.

At the previous games in 2019, Uganda won gold in football (both boys and girls), volleyball (boys), hockey (girls), Netball (girls), basketball (boys and girls), badminton (boys and girls), table tennis (girls) and lawn tennis (girls).

There are 12 sports disciplines that are being competed for ranging from football (boys and girls), volleyball (boys and girls), handball (boys and girls), hockey (boys and girls), netball, rugby, basketball (boys and girls), badminton (boys and girls), table tennis (boys and girls), lawn tennis (boys and girls), swimming (boys and girls) and athletics (boys and girls).

However, since the Inception of the games in 2002, Kenya has been dominating athletics, swimming, rugby, girls’ volleyball, boys’ hockey, girls handball and Racquet games.