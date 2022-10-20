Kenya set to host Zone V International Handball Federation Trophy tourney

Kenya is set to host 20 teams from 10 countries at the Zone V International Handball Federation Trophy tournament, with the Kenya Handball Federation receiving support from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya to host the event.

The tournament which will be held at Nyayo National Stadium and The Ulinzi Sports Complex at the Lang’ata Barracks is set to run from the 24th to the 30th of October 2022.

NOCK will forward a sponsorship of Sh1.5mn to the Federation to help host the event.

Kenya Handball Federation Technical Director Charles Omondi reiterated the importance of this event focusing on development.

“This is meant for more of the development of the young players and not competition. The IHF has taken measures to ensure that this is purely to nurture talent rather than bring older players to participate in the tournament,” he said as he received the sponsorship from NOCK.

The tournament will also be used as a platform by coaches with teams represented in the competition to get training which will be conducted by IHF lecturer Zoltan Marczinker.

“Once again it is great to partner with our federations. As we have stated before, hosting international events is the way to go because when we do so we are able to create more opportunities for our athletes, coaches, and generally the sports Fraternity in terms of technical requirements when hosting events,” said NOCK Secretary General Francis Mutuku.