Kentucky’s first Narcan vending machine installed in Vine Grove

When Vine Grove’s police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend’s life after he overdosed in her bathroom. “That got me to thinking about making it available to the general public, versus law enforcement and first responders,” Chief Kenneth Mattingly remembered. Fast forward, just a few months, to Thursday. Mattingly introduced a Narcan vending machine, installed outside police headquarters. It is believed to be the first ever in Kentucky. “It’s free. You go up, hit the number and you get a two-dose box and also literature that goes along with it about treatment and recovery, if you want it,” Mattingly said. Communicare, which operates treatment centers in Kentucky, and helped purchase the machine, says the literature is just as important as what is in the box. “If someone passes away from an overdose it can’t be treated, their family is without their loved one,” Thad Storms, with Communicare, said of the importance of Narcan. According to a 2021 report, more than 2,200 Kentuckians died of a drug overdose last year, including 46 in Hardin County. And police and prosecutors say that’s because of the drugs hitting the streets. “It is straight Fentanyl coming out of Mexico,” Hardin County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Carr said. According to Carr, users just don’t know what they’re ingesting, “They’re getting Fentanyl that is just pure poison. They don’t know what dosage they’re getting and it’s leading to a lot of overdose deaths.” It’s why Mattingly hopes that with the Narcan dispensing machine, that trend can begin to reverse. “We’re not going to lock people up and solve this issue. What I’m trying to do is just save people along the way, as best as we can,” he said. The police department says there are numbers on each box of Narcan and when they respond to overdose calls they will be tracking it.