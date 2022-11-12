Kentucky Women’s Golf Signs Brown, Oberparleiter to Elite Incoming Class – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky Women’s golf program has inked two elite Golfers to its incoming class during the early signing period, it was announced by head Coach Golda Borst on Saturday. Cathryn Brown of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Brooke Oberparleiter of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, will be eligible to compete in the fall of 2023.

“We are so excited to sign Cathryn and Brooke,” Borst said. “They both embody what we are looking for in our players, and I know they will have an impact on our program moving forward.”

Cathryn Brown

Brown is a 2022 Kentucky All-State First Team selection, after earning runner-up in the KHSAA State Championship on a 2-over-par 146. The Wildcat has three finishes inside the top 10 at the state tournament, including two finishes inside the top three. She also finished runner-up at the 2022 Kentucky Golf Coaches’ Association All-State Championship this year, after Brown carded a 2-under-par 142 in the event.

The incoming freshman has won numerous tournaments in her golf career, including becoming a two-time Champion at both the Bowling Green Invitational and the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Eagle Creek Open Championship. She also won the 2022 Cullan Brown Invitational, the 2022 Kentucky Girls Junior PGA Championship and the 2021 AJGA Bellefonte Qualifier. Moreover, she was named a team Captain of the 2022 Mason Cup at Olde Stone. She once produced a career-best 64 at the Boots Randolph Golf Course in Cadiz, Kentucky, which set the female course record. Brown is currently ranked 146th in the AJGA Rolex Junior Rankings.

Borst on Brown:

“Cathryn has been a Wildcat her whole life and she’s one of the Hardest working players I have ever seen. She’s grown and matured a great deal over the last two to three years, and I believe that she can be one of the best players to come out of the state of Kentucky as she continues to develop. We are proud to have Cathryn, Rodney and Emily officially join our Kentucky Women’s golf family. They have a strong passion for Kentucky, and we can’t wait to have Cathryn on campus next August.”

She’s always been a Wildcat, but now it’s official. Please welcome @cathrynbrown22 to the Big Blue Nation. 🙌💙😻 🔆 Kentucky All-State First Team

🔆 KHSAA State Championship runner-up

🔆 KCGA All-State Championship#KWG 💪 pic.twitter.com/e1cK91oged — Kentucky Women’s Golf (@KentuckyWGolf) November 12, 2022

Brooke Oberparleiter

Oberparleiter comes to Lexington with numerous accolades, including being the Winner of the prestigious 2022 Jones/Doherty Amateur Championship in Fort Lauderdale and winning the 2021 AJGA Imperial Headwear Junior Classic. Oberparleiter was also invited to play in the 2022 ANNIKA Invitational Presented by Rolex AJGA, where she finished just one-over for 26th place among the top Talent in the nation. This past summer, she also played in the 2022 AJGA Junior at Dupont presented by Weatherman producing a 2-over-par 215 for third place.

Oberparleither finished in the top 16 of the 2021 Florida State Women’s Amateur Championship, after knocking off the No. 1 seed at the event. She was also a member of the 2019 Jupiter High School golf team that won a state championship in Florida. The Wildcat is currently ranked 167th in the AJGA Rolex Junior Rankings.

Borst is Oberparleiter

“Brooke’s game has really taken off the past two years. Her work ethic and intensity really struck me as a coach when I watched her this past summer. She is a strong competitor, and you can tell she truly loves the game of golf. We’re excited to have Brooke join our family, and we can’t wait to have her on campus next fall.”

It is our pleasure to introduce Brooke Oberparleiter to #BBN. ✨ 2022 Jones Doherty Amateur champ

✨ 2021 Imperial Headwear champ

✨ Knocked off No. 1 seed at Florida State Am. Welcome home, Brooke. 🏘💙💪#KWG pic.twitter.com/khzIcJm6PK — Kentucky Women’s Golf (@KentuckyWGolf) November 10, 2022

For the latest on the Kentucky Women’s golf team, follow the team on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKathletics.com.