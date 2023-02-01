Kentucky Women’s Basketball Standout A’dia Mathies Named to 2023 SEC Class of Women’s Legends – UK Athletics

Mathies, who played in a school-record 140 games and started in a school-record 139 games from 2009 to 2013, was named to the Associated Press All-America second team (2013) and third team (2012). She was a two-time finalist for the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy, while she was also the SEC Player of the Year as a junior (2012) and a senior (2013).

The Wildcat remains the all-time leader in steals (320), games played (140) and games started (139) in program history, while she also ranks third in scoring (2,014), only behind Valerie Still and Rhyne Howard, fourth in field goals made (712) and free throws made (413) and fifth in three-point field goals made (177).

Mathies was the first player in UK history (men or women) to accumulate over 2,000 points, 600 rebounds, 300 assists and 300 steals in a career.

Part of UK’s all-time winningest class with an overall 111-30 (.787) record, Mathies helped UK claim the 2012 SEC regular-season title for the first time in 30 years and advanced to four NCAA Tournament Sweet 16s and three Elite Eights .

Mathies was inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019.