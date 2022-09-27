Kentucky Women’s Basketball Holds First Practice of 2022-23 – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky Women’s basketball team held its first official practice of 2022-23 Tuesday, spending two hours on The Bell Family Court in the Joe Craft Center as the program prepares for its 49th season.

Kentucky head Coach Kyra Elzy Returns for her third season at the helm of the Wildcats, alongside associate head Coach Niya Butts and Assistant coaches Amber Smith and Jen Hoover. UK’s 15-person roster features five Returners who combined for 44 starts last season. It also welcomes 10 newcomers, including six freshmen and four transfers from Buffalo, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina.

The full roster can be found here.

The 2022-23 Kentucky Women’s basketball season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 7 when the program plays host to Radford, features 12 nonconference games and 16 Southeastern Conference games, including 15 matchups inside Memorial Coliseum and two meetings at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Coach Elzy urges Big Blue Nation to mark its calendars for Dec. 11, when Kentucky hosts Louisville at the downtown, renovated arena.

Fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets online now at UKathletics.com/tickets. Season tickets offer considerable savings over the cost of buying single-game tickets, which are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 11. Season ticket prices include admission to all 17 of Kentucky Women’s basketball’s home games inside Memorial Coliseum and Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

For more information on the Kentucky Women’s basketball team, visit UKathletics.com or follow @KentuckyWBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.