Kentucky Wildcats Unveil New Basketball Uniforms – SportsLogos.Net News

The Kentucky men’s basketball program unveiled new uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, notably removing the checkerboard pattern in favor of a simplified but asymmetrical look.

This marks the first significant change to the Wildcats’ uniforms since the 2016-17 season and will be the first season without some semblance of the checkerboard pattern since 2008-09.

The pattern was subtle in the beginning, as it only appeared on the waistband of Kentucky’s shorts. It spread from there, though, and had been displayed down the side of the jersey and shorts in recent years.

Initially introduced as a nod to Triple Crown Winner Secretariat, the checkerboard pattern eventually spread to the Wildcats’ other Athletic programs, including the sleeves of Kentucky’s football uniforms.

Fans – and opponents alike – have been critical of the Wildcats’ use of the pattern, as it was popularized by SEC East Rival Tennessee. Those who favored the look, though, noted the Wildcats used it in the end zones at Stoll Field as early as the 1930s.

Either way, the checkerboard is no longer a prominent part of the Kentucky men’s basketball program, which only revealed the home version of its new uniforms on Tuesday. It’s likely safe to assume the blue road uniform – and any other potential alternates – will follow the same design.

The jersey features a blue Kentucky wordmark and numbers, as well as silk-like blue trim on the collar and arm holes. The back collar continues to display a gold tab, signifying the Wildcats’ status as a program that has won a national championship while outfitted by Nike.

As mentioned, the uniform is asymmetrical, as it features two blue stripes and two light gray stripes running down the left side of the jersey and shorts, which then wrap around the leg holes. The shorts are complete with the secondary Wildcat logo on the waistband and interlocking “UK” logo on the right side.

Kentucky has not announced its full schedule for the upcoming season, so it’s unclear when the new uniforms will make their on-court debut.

Photos courtesy of @KentuckyMBB on Twitter.