Kentucky Wildcats in the new college basketball rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball team is trending in the wrong direction.

Following a 53-point performance on Saturday against UCLA, the Wildcats have dropped to 7-3 and may start dropping out of some college basketball rankings.

It’s clear the fanbase is becoming frustrated — as they have every right to be — and there doesn’t appear to be much sense of urgency when the team is on the court. The Wildcats, at least on offense, look unprepared and outdated.

Good news for Kentucky is that polls are just polls. However, there’s plenty more bad news than good. The Wildcats don’t yet have a great win on their resume, and they’re six weeks into the season.

Conference play begins a week from Wednesday and — for now — there won’t be many favorable opportunities for Kentucky to pick up many quality victories.

The Wildcats host Florida A&M on Wednesday, travel to Missouri next Wednesday and host Louisville on New Year’s Eve to end the 2022 calendar year. A 3-0 finish to December is desired but also not a guarantee, especially given how Kentucky has struggled offensively.

Will Kentucky turn things around? While it won’t be in the next couple of weeks, we will soon find out after the New Year when the schedule ramps up with matchups against some of the SEC’s top teams.

