Kentucky Wildcats in new college football rankings

Happy Sunday morning to all!

As the time has fallen back an hour overnight, one thing this Sunday still remains the same; College Football Rankings.

With a win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon, the Kentucky Wildcats will now hope they have worked their way back into both top 25 polls when the AP and Coaches Polls drop this afternoon.

The Cats’ win over the Tigers was far from a perfect effort, but it moved them to 6-3 overall on the season. Kentucky has also become Bowl eligible for the seventh straight season and will look to pick up another Bowl win in the coming month.

But first, Mark Stoops and his Squad will look to finish November with a few solid outings against Vanderbilt, Georgia, and Louisville.

Check back later as we learn where Kentucky stands in the latest college football rankings.

Tweet of the Day

Goodfellow with the play of the year against Missouri. Here is to hoping Colin’s recovery from his injury goes smoothly.

Headlines

Kentucky Holds Off Missouri in Columbia- UK Athletics

Will Levis passed for three touchdowns, including what turned out to be the game winner in the fourth quarter, as Kentucky held off Missouri 21-17 on Saturday at Faurot Field.

Trevin Wallace impresses against Missouri– ESPN

The future is bright for the linebacker spot with Wallace highlighting the bunch.

Flightline wins the Breeder’s Cup– ESPN

Keeneland was rocking as Flightline won the Breeder’s Cup by eight lengths.

Georgia stops Tennessee– ESPN

The Bulldogs win the top-three matchup.

Three takeaways from Kentucky’s win on Saturday– The Cats Pause

Check out some bug takeaways from the win.

IMG Cruises to win 96-0 through the first half– Sports Illustrated

I will just leave this here.

Alex Ovechkin sets NHL record for most goals with one team– ESPN

Ovechkin continues to solidify his Legacy with the Washington Capitals.