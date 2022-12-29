Kentucky Wildcats box score and MVP vs Missouri Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats opened up SEC play tonight as they traveled to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers. It was one to forget for the BBN, as Kentucky fell 89-75.

So far, the story of this season has been offense, and the Cats struggled mightily once again to say the least.

The Tigers are one of the best Offensive teams in the country, and it showed early as Kentucky was run out of the gym in the first half. Led by Kobe Brown, Mizzou did exactly what they wanted on offense, and Shook up UK enough to ensure they never got any flow to the game.

In the second half, despite a short run mid-way through the half, Kentucky never really felt like they had a chance to threaten a comeback.

Only positive of this evening, which was found in the second half, Adou Thiero has to play more minutes. His length and energy add a lot of value. Should be fun to see how he develops over the rest of the year.

With a loss this evening, the questions are now only going to get louder; what has happened to Kentucky?

Winning on the road in the SEC is never easy, but with the way this team plays offensively every road game this season is going to be an Uphill battle. They will have to find some rhythm as dates with Louisville, Tennessee, and Kansas are all on the doorstep.

Going to need some big wins to put together a solid resume for March.

Box Score

Game MVP

After a rough performance in CoMo, this one goes to two players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace.

It’s fairly obvious that Wallace and Oscar are the only two Offensive options on this team, and it doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. When they both go off the floor, this team has no chance currently. Going to have to make some big adjustments as conference play is officially here.

Also need to give a Shoutout to Sahvir Wheeler. For a player that catches a lot of flack from the fanbase, he fought to put his teammates in good scoring opportunities this evening.