Kentucky Wildcats Basketball: New Home Uniforms Unveiled

The Kentucky Wildcats have not been to the Final Four since 2015, which coincidentally is one of the last seasons that the checkerboard was used in moderation on the basketball uniforms.

This was prior to the infamous pattern being Featured very prominently on the sides of the jersey and shorts, which is what has been used for the past six seasons.

Over those six seasons, numerous players and many more fans have voiced their displeasure with the uniforms. The staff seems to have become pretty self-aware of this, with TJ Beisner making this humorous tweet in anticipation of the uniform unveiling.

I know. People are going to be shocked at how much checkerboard you can actually fit on a piece of fabric. I couldn’t believe it. Impressive really. — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) September 6, 2022

Fortunately, the checkerboard is no more.

On Tuesday, the new home basketball uniforms were unveiled, which feature a much more classic look, which can be seen below.

The away uniforms are sure to be released soon, but in the meantime, what are your thoughts on the new home uniforms for Kentucky basketball? Let us know in the comments section!