Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds, line, bets: 2022 college football picks, Week 11 predictions from proven model

The No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to build on their win at Missouri when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky bounced back from a disastrous game at Tennessee with a 21-17 win over the Tigers last week. Vanderbilt is riding a five-game losing streak, including a 38-27 loss to South Carolina its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Wildcats are favored by 18 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47.5.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread: Kentucky -18

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 47.5 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt money line: Kentucky -1000, Vanderbilt +650

Why Kentucky can cover

Vanderbilt has been one of the worst teams in college football again this season, entering this matchup on a five-game losing skid. The Commodores have lost four of those five games by double digits and have not scored 30 points in a conference game. They are going to be without starting quarterback AJ Swann, who suffered an undisclosed injury against South Carolina.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis threw for three touchdowns against Missouri last week, despite playing through foot and shoulder issues. Levis has rushed for 11 career touchdowns, which ranks sixth on the school’s all-time list for quarterbacks. Kentucky is 12-2 in its last 14 home games and has covered the spread at an 8-3-1 clip in its last 12 games overall.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Levis has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, and those issues are really starting to compound at this stage. His lack of mobility led to five sacks against Missouri and hampers what the offense is able to achieve. Vanderbilt rushed for 226 yards against South Carolina last week and would have been in a position to win the game if not for turning the ball over four times.

Backup quarterback Mike Wright has plenty of starting experience, including the first three games this season. He has thrown for 654 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 328 yards in seven games. Vanderbilt tends to be undervalued when it matches up against Kentucky, covering the spread in eight of the last 11 head-to-head meetings.

