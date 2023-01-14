Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 best bets from proven model

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they battle the Kentucky Wildcats in a key SEC Matchup on Saturday. The Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC), who have won 13 of their last 14 games, are coming off a 77-68 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The Wildcats (10-6, 1-3), who have dropped two in a row, suffered a 71-68 setback to South Carolina on Tuesday. Tennessee has won eight of the last 13 meetings with Kentucky.

Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., is set for noon ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 158-77, and holds a 54-52 edge in games played in Knoxville. The Volunteers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 131. Before making any Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -11.5

Kentucky vs. Tennessee over/under: 131 points

Kentucky vs. Tennessee money line: Kentucky +475, Tennessee -700

UK: The Over is 5-1 in the Wildcats’ last six games overall

TEN: The Volunteers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home games

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers are led by senior center Santiago Vescovi who is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Over the past five games, Vescovi is averaging 16.5 points, shooting 60.4% from the field and 56.7% from 3-point range. He has 230 career 3-pointers and can move into fifth-place all-time on the school list with two more makes.

Also powering Tennessee is senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who averages 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is connecting on 59.1% of his field goals, including 38.9% from 3-point range, and 70.7% at the free-throw line. In Saturday’s 85-42 win at South Carolina, Nkamhoua registered a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. It was his first of the season.

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats and has a league-best nine double-doubles. He is averaging 16 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, and has scored 20 or more points in five games. Tshiebwe, who also averages 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, has produced 37 double-doubles in 48 career games with Kentucky. Last season, Tshiebwe was a unanimous first-team All-America selection, and was the National College Player of the Year.

Also helping spur on the Kentucky offense is senior guard Antonio Reeves. He averages 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, while connecting on 41.1% of his field goals, including 40.4% of his 3-pointers and 71.9% of his free throws. The Illinois State transfer has reached double-digit scoring in 11 games and scored 20 points while grabbing four boards at Alabama last Saturday. He reached the 1,000-career point total last season at Illinois State.

