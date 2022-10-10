Kentucky vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of ranked SEC rivals square off this weekend as Kentucky hosts Mississippi State in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday.

Kentucky has lost two straight since starting undefeated, a close one to Ole Miss and a 10-point decision to South Carolina, and is 1-2 in SEC play after defeating Florida earlier this year.

Mississippi State is riding an elite offense behind quarterback Will Rogers, winning three straight, including two against SEC West rivals.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button