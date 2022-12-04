Kentucky vs Michigan gameday news and UK Football Bowl Projections

Greetings BBN.

Today is a big one in the world of UK Athletics.

First, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team faces the Michigan Wolverines in London at 1 pm ET.

Later, we’ll learn the Bowl destination for the football team, which should come sometime this afternoon, so here’s where some of the final Bowl projections have the Cats Landing (keep in mind it’s reportedly down to the Music City/Liberty Bowl).

UK Football Bowl Projections

In addition, the Women’s basketball team is back home to face UNC-Greensboro.

Go Cats!!!

Tweet of the Day

Bullitt East wins its first state title in school history with the go-ahead two-point conversion TRICK PLAY in the 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine Football Class 6A State Final. pic.twitter.com/IrcI6qBduj — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) December 4, 2022

Amazing. And congratulations!

Headlines

Women’s Basketball Returns Home to battle UNC-Greensboro on National Sock Day, Trivia Day – UK Athletics

The game, which will mark Kentucky’s first in 10 days and first at home in 17 days, will be broadcast on SEC Network+, with Jeff Piecoro and Christi Thomas on the call. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of Kentucky-themed socks to celebrate National Sock Day.

Davey, Caruso Qualify for 2024 Olympic Trials at Toyota US Open – UK Athletics

Gillian Davey bested an elite field to win gold in the Women’s 200m breast, while Nick Caruso also registered an Olympic Trials’ Qualifying time as Kentucky swimming wrapped up competition at the 2022 Toyota US Open on Saturday night.

Kentucky, Michigan Set to Meet in London on Sunday – UK Athletics

Michigan is also 5-2 after suffering a hard-fought loss, at home, to No. 3 Virginia is Tuesday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Wolverines also lost to Arizona State in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn.

Kentucky offers Buffalo RB commit Lamar Sperling – On3

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound tailback won Ohio’s Mr. Football award this season rushing for 3,984 yards and 59 touchdowns. You read those numbers right. Sperling committed to Buffalo in September, but Kentucky has entered the chat.

Kentucky vs. Michigan: Numbers You Need to Know – On3

19.1 — Points per game by Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines. It’s the third straight season he’s been Michigan’s top scorer. The 7-foot-1 center is also leading the team in rebounds per game (9.1) and blocked shots (16).

QB Transfer Big Board 2.0: Options are Emerging quickly – On3

The Offensive Coordinator search may be moving at a snail’s pace for Kentucky, but options at quarterback are emerging quickly in the transfer portal.

2025 ATH Taizaun Burns holds early offers from Akron and Kentucky – 247

After a standout sophomore season Columbus (Ohio) East 2025 athlete Taizaun Burns has seen his recruitment take off picking up his first two offers last month from Akron and Kentucky.

Dominant Georgia continues perfect season with SEC title – ESPN

With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the CFP rankings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team in the sport, dismantling the No. 11 LSU Tigers, 50-30, in the SEC title game Saturday in Atlanta.

Sources – Deion Sanders preparing to accept Colorado coaching job – ESPN

Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders is preparing to take the head coaching job at Colorado, sources told ESPN.

TCU fails to clinch College Football Playoff berth in OT loss to Kansas State in Big 12 title game – Yahoo Sports

The Horned Frogs (12-1) entered the Big 12 title game as one of three undefeated teams remaining in college football. While the loss could put TCU’s playoff chances in danger, it shouldn’t. Especially given USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night.

Tortoise Celebrates its 190th Birthday as the World’s Oldest Land Animal – Good News Network

Jonathan the tortoise is the world’s oldest living land animal and is celebrating his 190th birthday with video and cake.

US Gives First Ever Approval to Gut Microbiota Transplant Therapy – Good News Network

Switzerland-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ procedure is meant to treat Clostridium difficile, a deadly bacterial infection.