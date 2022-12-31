Kentucky vs. Louisville odds, how to watch, live stream: Model makes college basketball pick for Dec. 31, 2022

The Louisville Cardinals will travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in one of the fiercest rivalries in all of college basketball, and you can catch the action live on CBS and Paramount+. Kentucky is off to an 8-4 start and is currently ranked 19th in the AP Poll, while Louisville is off to a 2-11 start in Kenny Payne’s first season as the head coach. However, Louisville did pick up a win over Kentucky last season despite going on to manage just 13 wins. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can try for half-off your first year with promo code ALLYEAR.

Tip-off for is set for noon ET in at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The latest Kentucky vs. Louisville odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Wildcats as 23.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 137.5. Saturday’s Showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their MUST-HAVE Premium plan.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville

Kentucky vs. Louisville date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Kentucky vs. Louisville time: Noon ET

Kentucky vs. Louisville TV channel: CBS

College basketball Picks for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Before tuning into the Kentucky vs. Louisville game, you need to see the college basketball Picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 21-15 roll on all top-rated CBB picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Kentucky vs. Louisville, the model projects that the Cardinals earn the cover as 23.5-point road underdogs. Both teams have dramatically underachieved this season, with Louisville’s 2-11 record against the spread matching its actual record while Kentucky has failed to cover in six consecutive games and is 4-8 against the number this year.

However, both of Louisville’s covers on the season have come in the last four games, including a cover as an 18-point underdog against NC State last Thursday before the holiday break. The Cardinals shot 51.1% from the floor and four players reached double figures in a 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack. And while it’s a travesty for a program of Louisville’s caliber to take Solace in that type of loss, it’s a simple reality about where they are right now after the Disastrous Chris Mack era.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats lost by 14 as a 3-point favorite on the road against Missouri on Wednesday and haven’t been within five points of covering during this six-game stretch. Kentucky’s last two opponents have shot 50.5% from the floor against them and the model thinks Louisville can be just effective enough offensively to cover in nearly 60% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

