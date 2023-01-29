Kentucky vs. Kansas: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 9 Kansas and Kentucky are set for a seismic nonconference Showdown as the blue blood programs, who are trending in opposite directions, tangle as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks have lost three straight and are at risk of suffering a fourth consecutive loss for the first time under 20th-year Coach Bill Self while the Wildcats have won four straight to resurrect their season.

The meeting at Rupp Arena marks the fifth time the Jayhawks and Wildcats have met over the 10 years of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with the teams splitting the first four meetings. Last season, UK trounced Kansas 80-62 on the road, but it was the Jayhawks who went on to win the national championship as Kentucky fizzled with a loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas should be motivated to gain some revenge for that loss, and the Jayhawks have plenty of firepower with the Big 12’s leading scorer in Jalen Wilson and ultra-talented freshman wing Gradey Dick. Kentucky counters with last season’s national player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe, and an excellent freshman of its own in guard Cason Wallace.

Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis from the Kansas-Kentucky showdown.