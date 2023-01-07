Kentucky vs. Alabama prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 7 best bets from proven model

SEC foes match up on Saturday afternoon as the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) play the Kentucky Wildcats (10-4). The Wildcats roll into this contest on a two-game winning streak. It’s Jan. 3, they beat LSU 74-71. Likewise, Alabama has won three matchups in a row. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide knocked off Ole Miss 84-62.

Tipoff from the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa is set for 1 pm ET. The Crimson Tide are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Alabama. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Alabama vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -6.5

Kentucky vs. Alabama over/under: 152.5 points

Kentucky vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -300, Wildcats +240

UK: Over is 4-0 in Wildcats’ last four overall

ALA: Crimson Tide are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

Featured Game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Why Alabama can cover

Freshman forward Brandon Miller is tough to defend due to his ability to get a bucket at every level. Miller has a nice pull-up jumper and moves well on the defensive end. The Tennessee native is first in the SEC in points (19.1) and fourth in rebounds (8.6). He’s finished with a double-double in two of his last three games. It’s Dec. 28, Miller logged 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Mark Sears is another scorer for the Crimson Tide. Sears is able to beat his man with his quickness and reliable jumper from the outside. The Alabama native is second on the Squad in scoring (14.6) with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Additionally, he’s shooting 42.5% from downtown. He finished with 16 points and six rebounds in his last game.

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is an elite rebounder who overpowers opposing players in the paint. Tshiebwe is a quick leaper and always looks to block/alter shots. He leads the nation in rebounds (13.8) with 16.8 points and 1.3 blocks per game. Tshiebwe has logged a 20-plus point double-double in two of his last three games.

Freshman guard Cason Wallace has been an athletic two-way threat in the backcourt. Wallace owns a quick first step and can create his own offense with ease. The Texas native does an exceptional job at pushing the tempo and putting pressure on the defense. Wallace averages 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. It’s Dec. 21, he racked up a season-high 27 points, nine assists and four steals.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 150 combined points.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread cashes in more than 60% of simulations?