Kentucky Volleyball Places Four on 2022 AVCA All-Region Team – UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky Volleyball team placed four of its players on the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-Region Team, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
Emma Grome, Reagan Rutherford, Adanna Rollins and Azhani Tealer were selected to the All-Southeast Region Team, as voted on by the southeast region head coaches. Since 2015, Craig Skinner has placed at least four Wildcats on the AVCA All-Region Team, and in his time as the UK head coach, Kentucky has been honored with a staggering 58 All-Region award winners.
By being voted as an all-region representative, those four players will now be thrown into the national pot for qualification into the prestigious AVCA All-America honors. The all-America honorees will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Final Four.
Emma Grome, So. S
- SEC Player of the Year, All-SEC
- Seven-time SEC Setter of the Week and two-time SEC Player of the Week
- Leads all power-five Setters with 12.15 assists per set
Reagan Rutherford, Jr., OPP
- Leads the team with 3.83 kills per set
- All-SEC and SEC Player of the Week in week two of the season
- 77 digs per set with six double-doubles
Adanna Rollins, GS, OH
- Leads Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament with 4.00 kills per set through the two matches
- All-SEC
- Eight-straight matches with 10+ Kills from 10/23-11/20
Azhani Tealer, Sr., MB
- Leads Kentucky with 1.27 blocks per set
- All-SEC; 72 kills per set and responsible for 305.5 points this year
- SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 28
Kentucky travels to Palo Alto, California to compete in the NCAA Stanford Regional this weekend with San Diego and Houston. UK faces (2) San Diego at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT in the Regional semifinal and if it wins, would face the Winner of Stanford/Houston for a spot in the Final Four on Dec. 10 at 10 pm ET.
