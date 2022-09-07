Kentucky Volleyball Expands Match Experience with Shuttles Friday – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky Volleyball program has announced an expansion to its gameday experience for Friday night’s match vs. No. 6 Wisconsin in Memorial Coliseum with the addition of shuttles that will run from 4 pm ET – 9 pm ET.

The shuttle service will run non-stop from Administration Ave., across from the Cornerstone Parking Garage (Parking Structure #5) to the Euclid Ave. entrance of Memorial Coliseum beginning at 4 pm ET and running through 9 pm ET. This will allow fans to more easily access Memorial Coliseum with parking options around the arena expected to run out earlier than usual due to ticket demand.

The shuttles will be free of cost to all fans and signage will be located throughout the area inside the Cornerstone Garage (Parking Structure #5) for pick-up and drop-off locations.

These patron shuttles will also run for Kentucky’s matches vs. Louisville on Sept. 14 (6 pm ET – 11 pm ET) and vs. Nebraska on Sept. 6 p.m. (1 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET).

Time Change

Fans should be advised that the Kentucky vs. Wisconsin match has moved up an hour to a 6 pm ET start from its originally-scheduled time of 7 pm ET so that ESPNU can televise the match to a national audience. Eric Frede (pxp) and Holly McPeak (color) will call the match for the Worldwide Leader.

Those fans who bought tickets prior to the time change last week do not need to do anything to their tickets, as they have automatically updated to be valid for entry into the 6 pm ET match.

Gate Entry

Doors to Memorial Coliseum for the Indiana State vs. Campbell match (3 pm ET, Friday) will open at 2 pm ET with free admission. Doors to Memorial Coliseum for the Kentucky vs. Wisconsin match (6 pm ET) will open at 5 pm ET with tickets required. For those fans wishing to attend both matches, the ticket holder of the seat for the UK vs. Wisconsin match will take precedent for that seating location.

Parking

Parking for Friday’s matches will be available beginning at Noon ET in the Joe Craft Center parking lots. Other parking options include the High St. lot, the UK Student Center parking lot and the Linden Walk parking area connected to the UK Alumni House. Fans, however, are highly encouraged to park in Parking Structure #5 and utilize the free shuttles to Memorial Coliseum.

Full Weekend Schedule – Memorial Coliseum

Friday, Sept. 9

3 pm ET – Campbell vs. Indiana State (ESPN+)

6 pm ET – #6 Wisconsin at #14 Kentucky (ESPNU)

Saturday, Sept. 10

2 pm ET – Campbell vs. #6 Wisconsin (ESPN+)

4 pm ET – Indiana State vs. #14 Kentucky (SEC Network+)

