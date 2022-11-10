Kentucky Volleyball Announces Five Players Sign NLI’s with UK – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Head Coach Craig Skinner and the Kentucky Volleyball program announced Wednesday that five players have signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of Kentucky.

All five players will be eligible to compete for Kentucky in the fall of 2023.

Brooke Bultema

Cincinnati, Ohio—Ursuline Academy

Middle Blocker

Member of the AVCA Under Armor All-American Team

GGCL Player of the Year in 2022

Volleyball Magazine top-50 ranked player in the country

In senior season at Ursuline, was first in blocks and Kills for her conference, high of 25 Kills in a match and had a match where she hit .666 with 23 Kills and one error on 33 swings

Helped Ursuline to a No. 1 ranking in the Ohio State rankings this fall

Jordyn Dailey

Franklinton, North Carolina – NC Academy for Learning and Enrichment

Middle Blocker / Outside Hitter

Competed at the USA Volleyball Nationals

Was a member of the 2022 Under Armor Next Camp in June of this summer

Her club team, Chapel Hill Volleyball, qualified in open led by her explosive Offensive production

Family has a long tradition of athletics with relatives competing in several NCAA sports at North Carolina, TCU, Michigan the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals

Member of the National Honor’s Society

Brooklyn DeLeye

Topeka, Kansas – Washburn Rural High School

Outside Hitter

Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas

Holds her school record for kills

In her junior season last year, she was All-City first team, All-Centennial League first team, All-Class 6A first team

Kansas Class 6A Player of the Year in 2021

Sister plays volleyball at Drake and her dad was a Collegiate golfer

Ava Sarafa

Beverly Hills, Michigan – Marian HS

Setter

Back-to-back state Champion as the starting setter in Michigan’s largest high school division

Ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Michigan and the No. 1 setter in the state

In her last completed season (2021), had 11.2 assists per set, 62 service aces, 252 digs, led the state in assists and was second in America in assists per set.

2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-American Team member

Has family members who have athletics experience at Michigan State, Michigan, Albion College, Northwood, San Jose St, Adrian College

Molly Tuozzo

The Woodlands, Texas – The Woodlands HS

Defensive Specialist / Libero