Kentucky Volleyball Announces Five Players Sign NLI’s with UK – UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Head Coach Craig Skinner and the Kentucky Volleyball program announced Wednesday that five players have signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of Kentucky.
All five players will be eligible to compete for Kentucky in the fall of 2023.
Brooke Bultema
Cincinnati, Ohio—Ursuline Academy
Middle Blocker
- Member of the AVCA Under Armor All-American Team
- GGCL Player of the Year in 2022
- Volleyball Magazine top-50 ranked player in the country
- In senior season at Ursuline, was first in blocks and Kills for her conference, high of 25 Kills in a match and had a match where she hit .666 with 23 Kills and one error on 33 swings
- Helped Ursuline to a No. 1 ranking in the Ohio State rankings this fall
Jordyn Dailey
Franklinton, North Carolina – NC Academy for Learning and Enrichment
Middle Blocker / Outside Hitter
- Competed at the USA Volleyball Nationals
- Was a member of the 2022 Under Armor Next Camp in June of this summer
- Her club team, Chapel Hill Volleyball, qualified in open led by her explosive Offensive production
- Family has a long tradition of athletics with relatives competing in several NCAA sports at North Carolina, TCU, Michigan the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals
- Member of the National Honor’s Society
Brooklyn DeLeye
Topeka, Kansas – Washburn Rural High School
Outside Hitter
- Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas
- Holds her school record for kills
- In her junior season last year, she was All-City first team, All-Centennial League first team, All-Class 6A first team
- Kansas Class 6A Player of the Year in 2021
- Sister plays volleyball at Drake and her dad was a Collegiate golfer
Ava Sarafa
Beverly Hills, Michigan – Marian HS
Setter
- Back-to-back state Champion as the starting setter in Michigan’s largest high school division
- Ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Michigan and the No. 1 setter in the state
- In her last completed season (2021), had 11.2 assists per set, 62 service aces, 252 digs, led the state in assists and was second in America in assists per set.
- 2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-American Team member
- Has family members who have athletics experience at Michigan State, Michigan, Albion College, Northwood, San Jose St, Adrian College
Molly Tuozzo
The Woodlands, Texas – The Woodlands HS
Defensive Specialist / Libero
- Has over 1,000 career digs in her time at The Woodlands HS where she broke the all-time school record for digs and aces, as well
- 2022 GHVCA Preseason Team member, AVCA All-American Watch List and VYPE Libero of the Year
- With her HS team, was the 6A District Champions and Regional state Champions
- Defensive MVP of the 2022 John Turner Classic as well as the Northwest ISD
- Academic Letterman all four years of HS
