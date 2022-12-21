Kentucky unveils black basketball uniforms

Look good, play good? Kentucky basketball is hoping a uniform change will help them do just that.

After suffering a frustrating loss vs. UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic — the team’s third in the first 10 games of the season, all against quality opponents — the Wildcats are rolling out a new alternate uniform.

It won’t be blue or white, it’ll be black, Sporting the new look on Wednesday when Kentucky takes on Florida A&M at Rupp Arena.

It’s the same design as the traditional home jerseys, instead exchanging the white base color for black with blue numbers and letters. Throw in the silk blue band down the side of the top, Wildcat on the waistband, UK logo on the thigh and gold segment on the neck, and you’ve got yourself a new uniform.

Jacob Toppin was the team’s model showing off the new look.

“They’re nice. I like the new uniforms, they’re really nice,” Toppin said of the new jerseys on Tuesday. “I got to take pictures in them and see them first-hand, so yeah, I like them a lot. But, you know Coach Cal has a history of black uniforms, so Let’s see how Tomorrow goes.”

Will it help the Wildcats play better on Wednesday?

“Honestly, we’re here to play basketball, we’re not here to look good,” Toppin added. “But the uniforms do look good, so Let’s look good while playing good.”