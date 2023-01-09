Kentucky unraveling, underwhelming transfers, Pete Nance isn’t UNC’s problem

acc: Jacob Grandison, Duke. Grandison struggled to make much of an impact for Duke. After shooting over 40% from 3-point range the last two seasons at Illinois, Grandison’s 3s haven’t fallen at the same clip (34.9%). Grandison has played less than 10 minutes in two of the last three games.

Big 12: Kerwin Walton, Texas Tech. The North Carolina transfer has not been able to stay on the floor for the Red Raiders. Walton is averaging just 11.4 minutes per game this season. They haven’t cracked double figures once.

Big Ten: David Jenkins, Purdue: The Utah transfer was supposed to add a veteran shot-maker to the Purdue backcourt, but Jenkins has not been a big factor for Purdue yet. Jenkins is averaging just 3.4 points in 15 minutes per game. Fletcher LoyerBraden Smith, Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton have just been too valuable to take off the floor.

SEC: Jalen Graham, Arkansas: Graham was a big-name addition for the Hogs out of Arizona State, but even after Trevon Brazile’s season-ending injury, Graham has not been able to take a grip of a huge role in the Arkansas rotation. Graham has had moments of brilliance, but he’s still behind some guys in the Arkansas depth chart.

Big East: Andre Curbelo, St. John’s. Curbelo came to St. John’s with a ton of hype, but it’s been a mixed bag. On one hand, Curbelo is averaging 10.5 points and 5.1 assists. On the other, the turnovers (3.0 per game) are still a problem and the 3-point jumper isn’t a strength (26.9%). Curbelo was also suspended a game for not adhering to team standards. Curbelo can still be a star for St. John’s, but the Johnnies are really struggling right now. They Desperately need him to get rolling.

Pac-12: Mike Saunders Jr., Utah: The Cincinnati transfer has not been a big part of the Utah rotation. Saunders is averaging 3.5 points per game, but he has not played in each of Utah’s last six contests.

West Coast: Efton Reid, Gonzaga: Reid was one of the top transfer targets out of LSU, but he has not been a big part of the Zags’ rotation. Reid had a 16-point showing against Eastern Oregon, but he’s played just four minutes since then. They didn’t sniff the court in tight league games against San Francisco or Santa Clara. Reid can be an elite defensive presence, so if Gonzaga’s defensive issues remain, he might force his way onto the floor.