Kentucky transfer Kobi Albert commits to Mississippi State football

STARKVILLE — A transfer Portal class filled with defensive backs got richer for Mississippi State football and first-year Coach Zach Arnett on Saturday.

Kobi Albert, a transfer safety from Kentucky, announced his commitment to MSU via social media. Of the five players the Bulldogs have landed from the portal, Albert is the fourth defensive back.

They joined Khamauri Rogers (Miami), Christopher Keys (Indiana) and Ray’Darious Jones (LSU). The other transfer addition is former UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira.

Albert spent one season at Kentucky. He appeared in 10 games, recorded three tackles and one tackle for loss.

Albert is a native of Fairfield, Alabama, where he attended Fairfield Preparatory School. He was listed as an athlete out of high school and a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was the No. 17 prospect in Alabama and the No. 20 athletes in the nation.

Out of high school, he received offers from Michigan, Auburn and Maryland among others. Ole Miss and Arkansas were among those offering him as a transfer.

